Toledo Kitchen for the Poor honors MLK with traditional lunch

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Posted by WTOL Staff
The MLK Kitchen for the Poor served compassion in the form of food Monday in honor of the civil rights leader.

The event at the Lo Salem Missionary Baptist on Vance Street has been a tradition for 45 years. Church leaders say this event was one of the first events in Toledo to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday's event was filled with prayer and worship. Former president of the Toledo NAACP chapter, Pastor Leroy Williams, touched on the importance of keeping peace between races. Leaders feel the Glass City still has a long way to go when it comes to racial divide and feel education is key.

Another goal of the organization's annual event is to remember MLK and keep his dream alive.

"This is a day that most people have off, so this is a day to provide a united front because we really don't have an excuse. If we're all off work, why not come together and do something great?" said sorority member Katina Johnson.

Sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha and fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha helped pass out plates and collect nonperishable canned goods.

