List of area events for MLK Day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

List of area events for MLK Day

(Toledo News Now) -

The following events take place Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration – 9 a.m. at The University of Toledo's Savage Hall

Volunteers from BGSU – 10 am to 3 pm at Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse

Adrian MLK Celebration – 6 pm in Benicasa Hall at Siena Heights University

Fremont MLK Service and March – 9:30 am – 12 pm at 120 S. Park and through downtown

Bowsher High School MLK Classic – 4 basketball games at the high school

First Presbyterian Church of Maumee's MLK Day Camp – 200 E Broadway in Maumee from 11 am – 2 pm for pre-school to 8th grade students 

If you have an event that you'd like to report, send us an email at news@toledonewsnow.com.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly