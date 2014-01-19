Rollover accident closes High Level Bridge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rollover accident closes High Level Bridge

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH

An accident shut down the High Level Bridge over the Maumee River Sunday night.

Toledo Police say a White Ford Explorer was weaving in and out of traffic in the westbound lane of the bridge when it clipped another vehicle.

The collision caused the Explorer to flip onto its top.

Police say both drivers walked away from the crash.

But the Explorer driver will be cited.

Debris from the wreck littered the roadway.

The bridge was closed as crews cleaned up the mess.

