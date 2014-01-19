Ohio private police exempt from records law

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - There are more than 800 privately employed Ohio police officers who carry guns, use deadly force, and have the authority to search, detain, and arrest people.

And under state law, they're all allowed to keep their records secret, even from crime victims.

A special report by The Columbus Dispatch found that the private police officers work for 39 employers made up of mostly private universities and hospitals.

They, like their employers, are exempt from the public-records laws that public-sector police agencies must follow.

Critics, including Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, say it's time to demand the same accountability and transparency from private police officers.

DeWine tells the newspaper that he will ask state legislators to change Ohio law to make private police forces subject to public-records laws.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

