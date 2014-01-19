Police: Teen lied about attack at Toledo bus stop - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Teen lied about attack at Toledo bus stop

The alleged attack took place at a bus stop in downtown Toledo.
This was the sketch released by police, but it does not depict a real person.
Police say a sexual assault reported by a Toledo teenager last week turned out to be a lie.

On Jan. 16, a 14-year-old girl reported to police that she was grabbed and assaulted as she waited at a Toledo bus stop downtown at the intersection of Washington and 14th.

Police say it is clear she was assaulted by someone since she showed injuries to her head and was treated at an area hospital.

However, during extensive investigation, Toledo police learned certain facts provided did not coincide with evidence uncovered in the investigation. Police say the girl fabricated a description for the suspect sketch.

The teen has been charged with falsification, which is a fifth-degree felony. She could go to the Department of Youth Services for six months or until the age of 21. Probation is also an option.

An investigation is still ongoing to find out what truly happened, but the teen is not cooperating with police.

