Police: Teen lied about attack at Toledo bus stop

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

This was the sketch released by police, but it does not depict a real person.

The alleged attack took place at a bus stop in downtown Toledo.

Police say a sexual assault reported by a Toledo teenager last week turned out to be a lie.

On Jan. 16, a 14-year-old girl reported to police that she was grabbed and assaulted as she waited at a Toledo bus stop downtown at the intersection of Washington and 14th.

Police say it is clear she was assaulted by someone since she showed injuries to her head and was treated at an area hospital.

However, during extensive investigation, Toledo police learned certain facts provided did not coincide with evidence uncovered in the investigation. Police say the girl fabricated a description for the suspect sketch.

The teen has been charged with falsification, which is a fifth-degree felony. She could go to the Department of Youth Services for six months or until the age of 21. Probation is also an option.

An investigation is still ongoing to find out what truly happened, but the teen is not cooperating with police.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.