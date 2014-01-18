Police searching for armed robber in Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for armed robber in Findlay

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Findlay Police are searching for the suspect of an armed robbery on Saturday night.

The robbery happened at the Adult Mart in the 600 block of Trenton Avenue just after 6:30pm.

The suspect was described as a black male with a tall, thin build, between the ages of 25 and 32.

He was wearing a hood and had his face covered.

The suspect fled on foot north across Trenton Avenue.

Police say he pointed a black, semi-automatic gun at the clerk.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7163.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly