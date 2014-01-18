Tiffin man behind bars after police search his home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin man behind bars after police search his home

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A man that Tiffin Police say is responsible for a string of robberies is behind bars after a search warrant was executed at his home in Tiffin.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Cyle Carter on Saturday after they say evidence linked him to a break-in at the Old Ford Country Market, as well as a break-in at Mad River Antiques.

In addition, police say they found evidence linking him to vehicle entries throughout Tiffin.

Following the search warrant in Tiffin another search warrant was filed to secure evidence from a home in Fostoria.

Recovered evidence from this residence is believed to have come from vehicle entries in Tiffin and the Country Market in Old Fort.

The Fostoria Police Department assisted in the search of this residence.

Carter is charged with breaking and entering.

Additional suspects are being investigated and police say more charges are likely to be filed.

