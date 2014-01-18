Teen shoots self in leg at west Toledo party - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen shoots self in leg at west Toledo party

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
A teenager was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg on Saturday in west Toledo.

It happened in a room at the Red Roof Inn on Executive Parkway.

Toledo Police say there was a party in the room when the shooting occurred.

The teen originally told police someone else shot him but he later changed his story.

He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

