Ohio legislator wants to allow stronger beer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Legislation in the Ohio House would allow production and sale of beer with higher alcohol content in the state.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that House Bill 391 would increase the maximum percentage from 12 to 21 percent. Democratic Rep. Dan Ramos has been promoting the measure, saying Ohio brewers need to be able to use the higher alcohol content to compete with beer in other states. The higher-alcohol beer couldn't have caffeine or other stimulants in it.

Ramos has bipartisan support from 20 co-sponsors in his latest effort to increase the beer's punch.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says he hopes legislators will look at how raising the alcohol percentage could impact drunk driving.

Ohio's craft brewing business is growing, from 58 breweries in Ohio in 2012 to 90.

