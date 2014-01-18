Girl Scouts get pumped up for annual cookie sale

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

It's that time of the year again.

Girl Scout cookies are on sale.

A cookie rally was held on the University of Toledo campus on Saturday to get the girls pumped up.

The girls watched videos and learned how to pump up sales.

According to Girl Scout leaders, the secret is to get out in the community, be more visible and have great selling points.

"A good selling point for them is to tell them what they're going to be doing with their troop proceeds.

They'll do different things with their troops - projects, trips, activities or community service projects," said Shonna King of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

The cookies are on sale through the end of March.

Shonna says the most popular brand in our area is the thin mint.

