Girl Scouts get pumped up for annual cookie sale

It's that time of the year again.

Girl Scout cookies are on sale.

A cookie rally was held on the University of Toledo campus on Saturday to get the girls pumped up.

The girls watched videos and learned how to pump up sales.

According to Girl Scout leaders, the secret is to get out in the community, be more visible and have great selling points.

"A good selling point for them is to tell them what they're going to be doing with their troop proceeds.

They'll do different things with their troops - projects, trips, activities or community service projects," said Shonna King of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

The cookies are on sale through the end of March.

Shonna says the most popular brand in our area is the thin mint.

