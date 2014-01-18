Fear of flu brings hundreds to health dept. flu clinic - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fear of flu brings hundreds to health dept. flu clinic

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH

It was obvious on Saturday that many people continue to fear the flu bug.

A vaccination clinic at the Toledo Lucas County Health Department attracted more than 200 people.

It was the second clinic offered by the department this flu season.

Last Wednesday, 150 folks stopped by for shots.

In Lucas County alone, 5 people have died from the H1N1 flu strain.

Dozens more have been treated at local hospitals.

That's why Tim Lorigan says he brought his two kids to the clinic.

"I don't know how fast it spreads but I know people are getting seriously ill. I don't want it to happen to my babies. As I understand it, the elderly and young are more likely to get the flu," said Mr. Lorigan

Tim wasn't alone.

Most of the clients were parents bringing their kids in for a shot.

The health department says the shot is not 100 percent effective, more like 50-60 percent.

That didn't stop parents from doing whatever they can to prevent the flu.

"I just think with the rise in deaths with the flu and everything like that, it's important for them to get their flu shots," said parent Nancy Rammuny.

The health department again reminds everyone flu symptoms include fever, chills and muscle aches.

Two of the most important things you can to do to avoid the flu: cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing and regularly wash your hands.

But health officials still say the most important thing you can do is get a flu shot.

"It is necessary to get. There's a lot of myths that people think they're going to get sick from the flu shot, going to get the flu. That's a myth out there. Usually if you get sick you have the flu before you get the flu shot," said Stacy DeBruyne of the health department.

DeBruyne says no additional flu clinics have been scheduled at the health department at this time, but officials will continue to monitor the situation and decide if more become necessary.

