2 Toledo officers hit in west Toledo crash

A traffic accident sent two Toledo police officers to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Police on the scene of the crash say around 2 a.m., an elderly woman driving northbound on Sylvania Avenue failed to stop at a flashing red light.

The driver slammed into a Toledo police SUV traveling westbound at the intersection of West Sylvania and Upton Avenue.

Both officers suffered minor injuries.

The elderly driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

No word on the woman's condition or if any charges may be filed at this time.

