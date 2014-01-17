‘Quick-change artist’ scamming Wauseon cashiers out of money

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

WauseonPolice are asking for help finding a man accused of scamming local cashiers outof hundreds of dollars.

Thesuspect was caught on camera at the Ace Hardware in Wauseon, but he has successfullyscammed at least one other business.

Policeare calling him a quick-change artist. They say he walks in and tries to payfor something small with a 100 or 50-dollar bill. After the cashier gives himchange for the purchase, he says he wants the $100 back and would rather paywith a smaller denomination, often pulling from the pile of change he justreceived.

Thepolice are warning local business owners, saying they should take extraprecautions if they think someone is trying to scam their cashiers.

"Stop.Call us, shut the drawer down," said Chief Keith Torbet. "If it's someone that'strying to scam you, they're going to leave, so just be vigilant and call us ifyou need us."

Ifanyone has information about who the man is they should call the Wauseon PoliceDepartment at 419-335-3821.

