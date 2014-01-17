Put-in-Bay renovation project may upset ice fishing business

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Ice fishing is a big business in Ottawa County when there's ice. Unlike recent years, there's ice this year and that's good news for tourism officials.

"It's a huge impact - easily hundreds of thousands of dollars, maybe in the millions because of the number of people that come here from a wide geographic area," said Larry Fletcher of Lake Erie Shores and Islands.

But a project starting next week on South Bass Island has some fishermen questioning its timing. A tugboat will break up the ice many people fish on between Catawba Island and South Bass.

"It could blow the ice out," said George Smith. "Open up cracks and move the ice around a little bit."

And that's the Miller Ferry Boat route. It will be used to haul equipment and materials to the island to renovate Put-in-Bay's downtown marina.

The concern is that the break-up will affect fishing off the northern tip of Catawba and possibly the western side.

"If it starts blowing out of the northeast it could ruin our water here off Catawba. It will slow down fishing real quick. We'll be off the ice," said Eddie Ehrbar.

Meanwhile, the contractor of the marina renovation says he's not to blame for the timing of all this. The contract was put out in November by island officials.

The project will take four months to complete.

