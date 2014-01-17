Adrian Schools may have found next superintendent - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Adrian Schools may have found next superintendent

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Thesearch for a new school superintendent in Adrian has come down to one finalcandidate.

Schoolboard president Jed Engle says after numerous applicants and interviews, theymay have found the district's next leader. Bob Behnke is current serving asassistant superintendent in Northville.

"Heis very strong in curriculum and strong in discipline," Engle said.

Thoseare two areas Engle says are essential for any superintendent, but those aren'tthe only reasons they have selected Behnke.

"He'sa very community-minded person," Engle said. "Where ever he has lived, he has atrack record of involvement."

Involvementand commitment seem to be important to parents in the area.

"Preferablysomeone who wants to stay, and look out for the best interest of the kids,"said Christopher Forille, a parent.

Theschool board is confident Behnke can keep the district moving forward.

"Regressionis not an option," Engle said. "We like where we're going and Adrian is a goodplace to be."

Theboard is following up on a few more reference checks but say they hope to offerBehnke the job next week.

