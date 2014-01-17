New power lines coming to southern Wood Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New power lines coming to southern Wood Co.

WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Amulti-million dollar project is planned to improve electricity in parts of WoodCounty.

Hancock-WoodCounty Electric Cooperative will be rebuilding 30-40 miles of power lines insouthern Wood County. The new aerial lines will bring more jobs and betterelectric service to the county.

"Wedon't want the lights to blink. We want the power to stay on," said BillBarnhart, vice president of engineering for the co-op. "The weather's beenterrible this year, you know, ice storms, high winds. If we rebuild thosefacilities, make them stronger, there is less of a possibility they're going tobe out of power."

Rebuildingthe lines will cost $2.7 million, but the co-op is a non-profit organization,so any extra money they make this year will be returned to residents' pockets.

Constructionwill begin on the new lines in about three weeks.

