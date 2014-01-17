Don't Waste Your Money: Returning gadgets could lead to identity theft

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Now that it's the new year, are you thinking of returning a laptop, tablet, or other gadget you received over the holidays? Before you pack it up and head back to the store, we have a very important caution on returning electronics.

Matt Wahlert recently returned a laptop because it had a bad hard drive. He thought the transaction went well until he learned someone bought his laptop refurbished – and it still contained all of his personal information and tax forms.

Something similar happened to Sean Morath last Christmas when he returned an iPad to Best Buy and then received a strange e-mail.

"A friend bought a new iPad and when he opened it up, it said, ‘Hello Sean Morath,'" he explained.

Morath said his used iPad was resold without his name and credit card info removed.

Best Buy representatives said stores are supposed to erase and reset all returned electronics.

In a statement, the company said, "We are sorry to hear about this incident. We will take the appropriate action to rectify this situation."

To avoid this risk, before returning something, go to your gadget's settings and look for an "erase" or "restore" button.

Click here for a step-by-step guide to erasing an Apple product.

Click here for a step-by-step guide to erasing an Android product.

Another option is to have a store employee erase your device as you watch.

"Either find someone you know who knows how to clear them out, or demand it gets erased in front of you before you leave the store," Morath suggested.

If your gadget might have personal information on it, like a credit card number or your address, make sure it's erased before you return it.

That way, you stay safe in 2014 and you don't waste your money.

