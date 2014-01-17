Waterville holding fundraiser for Red, White and Boom Jan. 25

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

The Red, White and Boom committee in Waterville is meeting to finalize details for their 2014 fundraiser and you can help.

The festival happens on July 4th, but event organizers are already preparing for it. Committee members sat down Thursday to discuss the next steps for the fireworks show. This will be the third year the city has this celebration -- if they can meet their goal of raising $20,000.

The committee plans to do a bike-a-thon, along with several other events this year, to obtain donations.

"It's all about bringing people together and building community ties and keeping with a holiday tradition," explained Barb Bruno, fundraising chairman.

The first fundraiser will take place Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Zinful Tasting and Taproom in Waterville. Tickets for the event, which features wine tasting, a silent auction and live music, are being sold in advance for $50; they include five courses with your choice of beverage. Call Mary Duncan at 419-878-0606 for ticket information.

