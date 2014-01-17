Waterville holding fundraiser for Red, White and Boom Jan. 25 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Waterville holding fundraiser for Red, White and Boom Jan. 25

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
WATERVILLE, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Red, White and Boom committee in Waterville is meeting to finalize details for their 2014 fundraiser and you can help.

The festival happens on July 4th, but event organizers are already preparing for it. Committee members sat down Thursday to discuss the next steps for the fireworks show. This will be the third year the city has this celebration -- if they can meet their goal of raising $20,000.

The committee plans to do a bike-a-thon, along with several other events this year, to obtain donations.

"It's all about bringing people together and building community ties and keeping with a holiday tradition," explained Barb Bruno, fundraising chairman.

The first fundraiser will take place Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Zinful Tasting and Taproom in Waterville. Tickets for the event, which features wine tasting, a silent auction and live music, are being sold in advance for $50; they include five courses with your choice of beverage. Call Mary Duncan at 419-878-0606 for ticket information.

Related:

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly