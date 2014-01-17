Bowling Green community leaders honored with MLK award

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Last year, BGSU students worked beside an Eagle Scout to earn a badge by completely renovating a room from floor to ceiling in the Catholic Club.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday in January each year, which is around the time of his birthday, Jan. 15.

On Monday, the country will take the day to remember the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Friday, leaders in Bowling Green marked the 25th anniversary of a tradition that honors both MLK Jr. and local community members.

The City of Bowling Green Human Relations Commission presented the annual Drum Major for Peace Award posthumously to community leaders Joan Gordon and David Miller. Both Gordon and Miller were exemplars of community compassion and acceptance. Through their work and deeds, they contributed immeasurably to the Bowling Green community and left a legacy of community caring.

Hundreds gathered at the Wood County District Public Library to pay tribute. Dr. Judith Jackson May, a Bowling Green State University professor and Bowling Green resident, was the featured keynote speaker. Musical selections were performed by Shades of Brown.

Leaders used the Civil Rights leader as a prime example of what we should do to fulfill our own civic duties. They know events like these are important for the community, so residents can remember the importance of King's work, as well as work done locally.

"We have so many different members of the community, from students in the local schools to retired people in the community. So, everyone coming together to help spread the word, and to keep his legacy going, it's key," said commission member Emily Monago.

On Monday, BGSU will participate in its sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Challenge. It will be a day on, not off, for hundreds of BGSU students, faculty and staff as groups travel to various community project sites to help. Last year, more than 600 BGSU students participated in the service challenge around northwest Ohio.

One place groups will visit this year is Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse, a nonprofit organization that serves individuals with autism. Volunteers will help by deep cleaning areas of the farm, filing paperwork, and helping in the administration office. Tasks will include cleaning windows, wiping down display cases, sanitizing door handles, sweeping the community room and patio, cleaning out storage closets and more.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.