Toledo man shot several times drives to hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating after man shot multiple times drives to hospital

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Toledo man is recovering after suffering several gunshot wounds Friday morning.

Police crews were sent to the emergency room after Jeron Sutton arrived, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Sutton drove himself to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. but none of the wounds seemed to be life-threatening.

According to police, all Sutton could say before being whisked away for X-rays was that he was shot in his SUV somewhere on Vance Street.

After responding to the parking lot, a handgun was recovered from inside Sutton's truck.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information that could help police is urged to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly