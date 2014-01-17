Life-saving website notifies people when suspect is released from custody

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

TheWood County Sheriff is shining a spotlight on a national program that empowersvictims of violent crimes with vital information.

KathyNewlove can't help but smile whenever she sees pictures of her daughter Alicia.But Alicia can't smile back. In 2007 she was gunned down by her ex-boyfriendinside her home.

"Hewas going to be going to prison for the things that he had done to her, but hewas let go on his own recognizance," said Newlove, founder of Alicia's Voice. "That is when he killedAlicia."

Whatif they had known when Alicia's killer was getting out of prison? Thatinformation came too late for Alicia, but it is not too late for others. Awebsite called VINE Linkgives victims the life-saving information they need.

"Ithink if my daughter would have known about that at the time of her death, thenshe may be with us today," Newlove said.

Howdoes it work?

"Theycan get a text message or a phone call letting them know when [their assailantis] released from jail," explained Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. "We believe thenotification goes out within one hour of them being released from jail."

Anyonecan sign up for this message system. The sheriff says it could make all thedifference between life and death.

"Iwould still have a daughter, my grandchildren would still have a mother,"Newlove said. "The victim herself, all of her family members, friends, whoevercan keep tabs on this person. The more, the better."

Mobile users, click on the"Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.