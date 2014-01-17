Life-saving website notifies people when suspect is released fro - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Life-saving website notifies people when suspect is released from custody

TheWood County Sheriff is shining a spotlight on a national program that empowersvictims of violent crimes with vital information.

KathyNewlove can't help but smile whenever she sees pictures of her daughter Alicia.But Alicia can't smile back. In 2007 she was gunned down by her ex-boyfriendinside her home.

"Hewas going to be going to prison for the things that he had done to her, but hewas let go on his own recognizance," said Newlove, founder of Alicia's Voice. "That is when he killedAlicia."

Whatif they had known when Alicia's killer was getting out of prison? Thatinformation came too late for Alicia, but it is not too late for others. Awebsite called VINE Linkgives victims the life-saving information they need.

"Ithink if my daughter would have known about that at the time of her death, thenshe may be with us today," Newlove said.

Howdoes it work?

"Theycan get a text message or a phone call letting them know when [their assailantis] released from jail," explained Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn. "We believe thenotification goes out within one hour of them being released from jail."

Anyonecan sign up for this message system. The sheriff says it could make all thedifference between life and death.

"Iwould still have a daughter, my grandchildren would still have a mother,"Newlove said. "The victim herself, all of her family members, friends, whoevercan keep tabs on this person. The more, the better."

