Arrest made after 2 home break-ins in Oregon

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Right before the holidays, Oregon Police were investigating three home break-ins. Now two more homes have been broken into.

The latest break-ins occurred on the 3400 and 3500 blocks of Seaman Road. The three in December were on East Moreland, Sewel and Oakdale.

"Properties that are small, items they can take – jewelry, coins, cash, anything that they could easily get rid of," said Police Chief Mike Navarre.

The Oregon Police Department has somebody in custody in connection to the break-ins. Police say they noticed some of the stolen items being put up for sale, and that's how they narrowed in on a suspect. They made the arrest Wednesday and hope that will bring the break-ins to a halt.

"You have drug-dependent people stealing property," Navarre said. "They're not looking to use that property, they're looking to sell the properties to support a drug habit, and that's exactly what happened in these most recent burglaries."

Residents in the targeted neighborhoods say they used to leave their doors unlocked, but not now.

"Recently we've started locking our doors since the break-ins, just being more aware of what's going on in the area, more than usual," said Justin Reindel, who lives on Seaman.

We talked to the Oregon Police Department and came up with a list of ways you can keep your house safe:

-Neighbors look out for each other. Pay attention to what's going on around your home and your neighbors' homes.

-Lock your doors and windows.

-Turn your exterior lights on.

-Keep bushes trimmed so thieves don't have an area on your property to hide.

