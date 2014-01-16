Monroe Co. issues Ohio-like travel advisory - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Monroe Co. issues Ohio-like travel advisory

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect

    •   
MONROE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) -

It's never happened before. The Monroe County Road Commission Thursday night issued a travel advisory for motorists until 7:00 AM Friday.

That means if you travel on local roadways, be careful.

It's part of a weather advisory policy the commission is expected to approve in the coming weeks.

The commission would adopt three levels of advisories similar to Ohio counties.

"Why something like this has never been in place before I don't know, but we've got the opportunity now and we need to do it," said commission chairman Bob Stammer.

Members took some heat during last week's arctic blast by not issuing adequate advisories, which left some motorists stranded in sub-zero temperatures on slippery roadways covered with blowing and drifting snow.

"They had nearly 400 tows in the county in the last storm," Stammer said. "If we could have kept 100 of those cars from getting stuck, that would have been an accomplishment."

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone and county commissioners agreed with Thursday night's advisory.

The goal is to send the county's 25 plow trucks out to clear roadways and not have to deal with unnecessary traffic. Primary roadways will be the focus.

"We try to keep as many people as safe as possible," said commission director Randy Pierce. "If we are able to do our job and open roads faster, clean up faster, then people will be able to travel tomorrow morning."

But if weather conditions worsen and there are additional accumulations of snow, the advisory may be extended.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

