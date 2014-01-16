Body of missing Toledo man found in Findlay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Body of missing Toledo man found in Findlay

The body of a Toledo man missing since January 3rd was found in a parked car in Findlay on Friday afternoon.

Brian Domanski's father has confirmed to Toledo News Now that his body was found in a parked car in the parking lot of the W. Trenton Ave. McDonald's restaurant around 3:30pm Friday.

Brian Domanski was last seen on January 3rd, his father's birthday.

Dan Domanski says he spoke to his son every day, so he immediately noticed when Brian went missing.

The elder Mr. Domanski originally thought there was foul play, but no longer believes that to be the case.

Brian's body was sent to the Lucas County Coroner's Office to determine the cause of death.

The family will hold a showing on Friday at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield, MI.

The funeral is scheduled for next Saturday morning at 11am.

