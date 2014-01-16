3 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning in Sylvania Twp

3 taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning in Sylvania Tw - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday with carbon monoxide poisoning.

The three men were working inside a Sylvania Township home near Mitchaw and Sylvania-Metamora roads when they were overcome by high levels of carbon monoxide.

The fire chief says the men were in the basement of the home, cutting concrete with a gas-powered saw. Rescue crews found high levels of carbon monoxide and although the men were still conscious, all three had high enough levels of carbon monoxide that they were taken to the hospital.

Fire crews then pumped fresh air into the house to lower the levels so the owner could go back in.

There is no word on the condition of the three men at this time.

