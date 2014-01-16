Quick snowfall causes multiple accidents - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Quick snowfall causes multiple accidents

(Toledo News Now) -

A quick coating of snow and slick roads caught drivers off guard Thursday afternoon, causing numerous accidents around northwest Ohio.

Sylvania Township dispatch confirmed a school bus hit a pick-up truck near a subdivision at McCord and Bancroft around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the accident was not serious and was just a "bump on a parked vehicle." No student injuries are reported. It is unknown at this time what vehicles were involved.

The Toledo Police is in phase 2 and will only respond to injury accidents.

They are aware of several accidents:

-Airport and Byrne

-I-75 northbound at I-280 - closed due to accident

-I-75 southbound and I-280 southbound

-I-280 northbound and Front

-Chapin and South (property damage)

-Miami and Oakdale

-Corey and Sylvania (property)

-Canal and Western (property)

We have a crew traveling around gathering more information and will provide more updates on these crashes, as well as road conditions, as they become available.

