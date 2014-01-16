Biden: U.S. auto industry is back and better than ever

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

With a Toledo-built Jeep Cherokee right next to the stage, Vice President Joe Biden spoke at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Thursday.

A self-proclaimed "car junkie," Biden says the U.S. auto industry is back and better than ever.

"What a difference five years makes. Everything from the mood here at this auto show in 2009, to what you faced back then. Literally, the likely collapse of the automobile industry," said Biden.

Biden says fast forward to now, the future is looking very bright.

"Since Chrysler and General Motors emerged from bankruptcy, you've created 380,000 new jobs. These are middle-class jobs, jobs upon which you can raise a family," said Biden.

Time was carved out of his schedule to make sure he had a chance to see some of the vehicles on display, and for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, the VP is a true VIP in the Motor City.

"He said over and over, 'America is not going to concede manufacturing to the rest of the world. If we give the auto industry a chance, I'm convinced they can succeed,'" said Duggan.

Biden says future automaking in America will heavily rely on staying on the cutting edge of technology.

"We bet on American ingenuity. We bet on you and we won. You're producing the best product in the world. It's safer. It's more stylish. It's more economical. It's more fuel efficient. It's more powerful. American trucks and cars are more competitive in every market in the world, and we're going to make sure we get more competitive in Japan if I have anything to do with it," Biden said.

The NAIAS at the Cobo Center in Detroit opens to the public on Saturday and runs through Jan. 26. Purchase your tickets here.

