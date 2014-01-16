Winter weather causing organization cancellations - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Winter weather causing organization cancellations

Heavy snowfall and icy road conditions have caused some businesses and organizations to cancel events. Keep checking back for updates.

-Arc of Lucas County, People First Meeting Thursday night - canceled

-Bellevue vs. Shelby Boys Basketball - canceled Friday

-Bettsville vs. Carey game - canceled Friday

-Christ Dunberger American Legion Post 537 - meeting canceled Thursday

-East Toledo Family Center - all Thursday evening programs canceled

-Jerusalem Elementary Parents Group - Thursday meeting canceled

-Lucas County Children's Services Foster Care and Adoption Training - classes canceled Thursday

-Maumee High School Band Parents Meeting and Athletic Boosters Thursday night - canceled

-Off Broadway Dance Company's - classes canceled Thursday

-St. Joseph Maumee Rosary Altar Meeting - canceled Thursday

-Taoist Tai Chi Society in Maumee - classes canceled Thursday

-Word of Truth Christian Center in Bowling Green - Thursday services canceled

-Young Rep Mcbeth Rehearsal Thursday - canceled

