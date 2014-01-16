Ice jams on Maumee River causing flood concerns - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ice jams on Maumee River causing flood concerns

Posted by WTOL Staff
Warnings have been issued from Grand Rapids to Waterville in northwest Ohio as ice jams block the Maumee River in that area.

The Wood County EMA director suggested residents in Grand Rapids, Rossford, Perrysburg and Waterville should prepare for possible flooding. Another area of concern is Napoleon in Henry County.

It's not uncommon for ice jams to occur on the Maumee River, but it has been a few years since one of this size has been seen. The good news is the National Weather Service says water levels are receding.

Do you live in a potential flood zone? Don't know what you can do to prepare? Check this list to make sure you're ready.

