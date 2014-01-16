Yuengling's Ice Cream returns to shelves after 28-year hiatus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ORWIGSBURG, PA (Toledo News Now) -

It's a big day for an iconic Pennsylvania product: the first batches of Yuengling's Ice Cream are coming off the production line and getting ready to hit grocery store shelves. The beloved ice cream, which was first made in 1920, is making its return after a 28-year hiatus.

"It's a very exciting time for us," said David Yuengling, president. "We originally expected production to begin in March, but when we announced in September that we were bringing back Yuengling's Ice Cream, the response was so enthusiastic that we pushed up production."

Leiby's Dairy in Tamaqua will be producing the ice cream. The initial run will consist of 100,000 quarts in 10 flavors. The ice cream is expected to be available in grocery stores by mid-February. It initially will be sold at Acme, Weis and select independent grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and West Virginia. A searchable store locator will be available on its website later this month.

"Acme, Weis and other independent grocers asked to have Yuengling's Ice Cream before the original launch date," explained Rob Bohorad, COO. "We bumped up production to accommodate them, but we fully anticipate being in more grocery stores later this year."

Costing between $5.49 and $5.99 per quart, Yuengling's Ice Cream is a premium ice cream line full of 10 flavors:

-Vanilla

-Espresso Chocolate Chip

-Chocolate

-Chocolate Fudge Brownie

-Chocolate Chip

-Chocolate Marshmallow

-Black and Tan (chocolate and caramel ice cream)

-Root Beer Float

-Mint Chocolate Chip

-Vanilla Fudge Chunk with Pretzels

The Yuengling family commitment to brand quality means that the ice cream is made using only all-natural ingredients. The majority of the ice cream line is Kosher. The milk and cream are locally sourced in Pennsylvania, with production also in Pennsylvania, making the brand PA Preferred.

Yuengling's Ice Cream, based in northeastern PA, is a family-owned business dating back to 1920. Though the family name is one and the same, Yuengling's Ice Cream is unaffiliated with the Yuengling brewery.

Mindful of the community, the company donates at least 3 percent of its profits to charitable organizations.

