Dozens gather in Toledo for 12-year-old girl's vigil

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Friends and family set up a Facebook page in Jamera's honor to post pictures and comments. (Source: In Loving Memory Of Jamera .L White)

Dozens of people gathered at Birmingham Elementary School Wednesday night to honor a 12-year-old girl who died of diabetes complications.

Family and friends of Jamera White used her memorial gathering to remember her for the kind young girl she was.

Jamera's family members spoke on Jamera's behalf at the memorial. Their speeches were followed by the crowd releasing balloons.

"This is a reality to us now," said Dawn Stribling-Reditt, Jamera's aunt. "This is not something we are watching on TV in another state, in another city. This is happening to us, and it hurts, it hurts bad."

Last week, Jamera's father returned home to find her in a coma. She passed away days later. Family members fear she was bullied online before she died.

Wednesday's vigil was attended by many, including Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant, who afterwards spoke of open communication.

"We want to continue to get the dialogue out," he said. "We need to communicate much more to make sure that we address that every child feels comfortable.

TPS has no record of any bullying reports from Jamera, but Dr. Durant urged parents to be involved in their child's social media activities.

"The internet is cruel, and mean!" Stribling-Reditt said. "She cannot come back. We can only keep her in our hearts, and move forward, and try to do something about this."

The heartbroken family is now stepping up and trying to help beat back bullying in the community.

"It's a worldwide thing. This is not just a Toledo thing," said Jamal Grant, Jamera's uncle. "We want to save a child. You know, if we can reach out and save one more child from this, and a family from this, we did our job."

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.