Ice jam prompts flood warning for Grand Rapids area

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A large ice jam on the Maumee River at the Henry County line could break apart at any moment, causing many problems downriver of Grand Rapids.

The ice jam is about half a mile long and two miles downstream from Grand Rapids. Residents in the area are concerned that once the ice starts to break up and flow, flooding will be an issue.

"It is impressive," said Brad Gilbert, director of the Wood County EMA. "It's quite a sight to see, especially with the river the size of the Maumee River."

The ice jam is already causing flooding upriver, west of Grand Rapids. After the ice breaks up, that concern will move downriver.

"If they stay in that state too long, water can start backing up behind the jam, cause some flooding issues and, of course, if it would release too quickly, a rush of water would come down the river," Gilbert said.

It's not uncommon for ice jams to occur on the Maumee River, but it has been a few years since one of this size has been seen.

"I'm kind of excited," said Jillian Downey, a Grand Rapids resident. "I've lived here for four years and I've never had a chance to see anything like this, so I'm excited for it to go out tonight because it will probably make a lot of noise."

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Maumee River in the Waterville area, and the Wood County EMA will continue to monitor the situation.

Do you live in the potential flood zone? Don't know what you can do to prepare? We found a list of things you can do to make sure you're ready. See it here.



Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.