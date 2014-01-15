Work moving along at Northwest District Station - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Work moving along at Northwest District Station

Toledo's new mayor D. Michael Collins said back in November that he planned to reopen the Northwest District Station by his 100th day in office. Fifteen days in, officials are well on their way to making that happen.

City workers have been busy hammering out the details and nailing down the finishing touches. The Toledo Police Department says they hope to open the doors by the beginning of April.

One of the big undertakings is making sure the station will be protected from flooding, which caused problems in the past. Work is being done to give the station a new look and feel, which Lt. Mark King says will be helpful to divisions like the special victims and domestic violence units that will move in there, along with 25-30 officers.

"We don't want [victims] to feel any more traumatized or any more afraid than they already are," Lt. King said. "It's a lot more relaxed atmosphere for them. That heavy police presence, that sterile environment isn't nearly as strong out here, so that will definitely put them at ease."

Traffic and the red light speeding camera divisions will also be at the Northwest District Station when it reopens.

