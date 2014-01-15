Chrysler CEO: New Toledo Jeep plant a possibility - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Chrysler CEO: New Toledo Jeep plant a possibility

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Chrysler Group Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne says the automaker is devoting time to the issue of how to boost production of the Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler, and it's possible that could include building new production space to make that happen.

Located near the Toledo Assembly Complex is the former Jeep Parkway site, now called Overland Industrial Park. It's under the control of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority which has been in charge of clean-up and redevelopment. Port Authority President Paul Toth says the park is now primed for the possibility of Chrysler building a new facility there, or for new auto supplier operations to set up shop as well.

"We owe it to the community to be prepared for opportunities that come here," he said. "The redevelopment of the old Jeep site, I think, is critical to make sure we are in place to take advantage of positive momentum going on in the auto industry and especially the Jeep brand."

Toth says there are other locations in north Toledo which could also have a role in future auto-related business, such as the former NorthTowne mall property and Raceway Park.

