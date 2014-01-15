Fourth Lucas County resident dies of the flu, 2 in Monroe, 1 in Lenawee

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

A fourth Lucas County resident has died of the influenza virus, according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The health department says a 60-year-old Curtice, Ohio man died Wednesday, bringing the Lucas County death toll to 4.

Two Monroe County and one Lenawee County resident have also been killed by the flu in recent weeks.

The Lenawee County Health Department says a man in his 50s died of the flu sometime in the last two days.

Because of the spike in reported cases of the flu in recent weeks, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has opened their doors for two flu clinics this week. Anyone can walk in and get a flu shot.



"Usually we're concerned for the very young and the very old, this one's kind of hitting across the board," said Eric Zgodzinksi, director of community and environmental services. "That's why we're saying come in and get vaccinated."

The first clinic was Wednesday. The next will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 635 N. Erie Street.



