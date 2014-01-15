Fourth Lucas County resident dies of the flu, 2 in Monroe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fourth Lucas County resident dies of the flu, 2 in Monroe, 1 in Lenawee

A fourth Lucas County resident has died of the influenza virus, according to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

The health department says a 60-year-old Curtice, Ohio man died Wednesday, bringing the Lucas County death toll to 4.

Two Monroe County and one Lenawee County resident have also been killed by the flu in recent weeks.

The Lenawee County Health Department says a man in his 50s died of the flu sometime in the last two days.

Because of the spike in reported cases of the flu in recent weeks, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has opened their doors for two flu clinics this week. Anyone can walk in and get a flu shot.

"Usually we're concerned for the very young and the very old, this one's kind of hitting across the board," said Eric Zgodzinksi, director of community and environmental services. "That's why we're saying come in and get vaccinated."

The first clinic was Wednesday. The next will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 635 N. Erie Street.

