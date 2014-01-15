Don't Waste Your Money: How to save more and spend less - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: How to save more and spend less this year

Posted by WTOL Staff
Reporting by John Matarese, Reporter
(Toledo News Now) -

A common New Year's resolution this time of year is to save more and spend less. But by April, many of us have long forgotten it. We can show you how to trim expenses and stick to that budget.

Many of us are about to receive our first credit card bills of 2014. If your family had a great Christmas with lots of toys and gadgets under the tree, it's now time to pay the bill.

So we have some simple ways to cut your expenses this year.

January is a great month to review your budget and tighten the belt a bit, according to AOL Daily Finance. Now that the holidays are over, many people stay out of the mall and avoid restaurants for a month, as they try to pay down that holiday debt.

But you don't have to go to that far.

Daily Finance suggests:

-Join restaurant e-mail clubs because many will be offering deals and coupons this slow time of year.

-Cook one more meal at home each week.

-Call the cable or satellite company and ask for a better deal. Many will lower your rate if you're thinking of cutting the cord.

-Call your credit card company and ask for a lower rate or balance transfer deal.

-Look over your cell phone bill. If you're you paying more than $100 a month, call your provider and ask if they can trim that bill a bit. Or shop around with other carriers, then ask your provider to match the lower price you find.

Still, many New Year's resolutions don't last until February. Everyone vows to spend less in the new year, but by spring, we forget. That's why you should make those calls for better deals now, to avoid waiting and forgetting. That way you don't waste your money.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

