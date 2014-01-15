Don't Waste Your Money: How to save more and spend less this year

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

A common New Year's resolution this time of year is to save more and spend less. But by April, many of us have long forgotten it. We can show you how to trim expenses and stick to that budget.

Many of us are about to receive our first credit card bills of 2014. If your family had a great Christmas with lots of toys and gadgets under the tree, it's now time to pay the bill.

So we have some simple ways to cut your expenses this year.

January is a great month to review your budget and tighten the belt a bit, according to AOL Daily Finance. Now that the holidays are over, many people stay out of the mall and avoid restaurants for a month, as they try to pay down that holiday debt.

But you don't have to go to that far.

Daily Finance suggests:

-Join restaurant e-mail clubs because many will be offering deals and coupons this slow time of year.

-Cook one more meal at home each week.

-Call the cable or satellite company and ask for a better deal. Many will lower your rate if you're thinking of cutting the cord.

-Call your credit card company and ask for a lower rate or balance transfer deal.

-Look over your cell phone bill. If you're you paying more than $100 a month, call your provider and ask if they can trim that bill a bit. Or shop around with other carriers, then ask your provider to match the lower price you find.

Still, many New Year's resolutions don't last until February. Everyone vows to spend less in the new year, but by spring, we forget. That's why you should make those calls for better deals now, to avoid waiting and forgetting. That way you don't waste your money.

