Most Wanted Wednesday: Toledo man wanted on 5 warrants - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Most Wanted Wednesday: Toledo man wanted on 5 warrants

Christopher Foster (Source: Toledo Police) Christopher Foster (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are looking for a Toledo man they say has five outstanding warrants for crimes including strong arm robbery, assault, drug trafficking, weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.

Christopher Foster is a black male, 6' 3" tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Police say he has an extensive criminal history of drug trafficking, weapons offenses, assaults, improper handling of a firearm.

His most recent crime involved assaulting a victim before stealing a vehicle, according to police.

Police say Foster is believed to be living in the 3000 block of Tremainsville Road in Toledo.

Toledo News Now is working to get Toledo's most wanted fugitives off the streets. If you have information about Foster's whereabouts, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Click here to see our slideshow of Toledo's most wanted.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Most Wanted Wednesday: Toledo man wanted on 5 warrantsMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    SLIDESHOW: Toledo's Most Wanted

    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
    If you have any information that could help lead to the arrest of anyone you see featured on air or online, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.More >>
Powered by Frankly