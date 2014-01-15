Bank robbery suspect arrested, charged with cocaine possession - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bank robbery suspect arrested, charged with cocaine possession

CAREY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The man who robbed a Carey, Ohio bank Tuesday morning had cocaine at the time he was arrested, according to police.

Chad Gossman faces robbery and cocaine possession charges after police say he robbed the First Citizens National Bank in Carey around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Carey Police Chief says Gossman entered the bank wearing gray gloves, a ski mask and a black coat. Grossman demanded money, and acted as though he had a gun, according to the chief. No gun was ever shown.

