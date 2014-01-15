Hot on the Web: Worker catches baby, Peter Pan proposal

Hot on the Web: Jan. 15.

A home depot worker shows quick reflexes by catching a baby falling out of a catch.

Watch: http://bit.ly/1fy98qf

An actor playing Peter Pan breaks away from the play to propose to the actress playing Wendy.

Mobile users, click on the "video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2013 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.