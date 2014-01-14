Council approves rezoning for new housing complex near UT - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Council approves rezoning for new housing complex near UT

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
Toledo City Council Toledo City Council
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A $27 million development just off the University of Toledo campus has taken a big step forward and is expected to address a need for student housing.  

The land includes the former Omni bar and Maxwell's Brew on Bancroft and north Douglas. There has been crime and vandalism in the area, and UT junior Ryan Oaks is ready for something to change.

"I think it might be a little much of a stretch to say it is dangerous, but it definitely is kind of sketchy," he said. "The businesses at this intersection at least, it's pretty divey. It's pretty run down."

By a 9-2 vote Tuesday night, Toledo City Council approved a zoning change that will allow a developer to build a four-story apartment complex with 143 units and 480 beds.

"It's a blight now," said Councilman Tom Waniewski. "It has been a problem for my district in that area."

"We can move forward and demonstrate that we do indeed have an open door and we want businesses to come in here and we want businesses to flourish. And student housing is a business," added Mayor D. Michael Collins.

But Councilman Tyrone Riley said neighbors told him they didn't want the project.

"They expressed concern regarding the height of a four-story building and they also expressed concern regarding motor vehicle traffic in that area," Riley said.

Council's approval moves the project forward and UT student Benjamin Nielsen is already looking forward to it.

"It's right next to engineering," he said. "Every engineers' class is right down there. I'd say if they hit them, you would probably have the most effect and that's money on their side, as well."

Toledo News Now was told the developers hope to have the apartments built and rented out in time for the fall 2015 semester. Retail stores are also planned for the complex.

We tracked down council documents so residents can learn all about the zoning change. Read the full rezoning ordinance here. See more information about the zoning request here.

