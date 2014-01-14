Sylvania to put up traffic light at McCord and Brint - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania to put up traffic light at McCord and Brint

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The City of Sylvania is now taking bids for a road project at McCord and Brint to help students at Lourdes University get to school safely.

There are currently stop signs at the intersection, but the city says more needs to be done to protect pedestrians and drivers. Officials say the increase in the amount of students at Lourdes walking in the area is what prompted them to install traffic signals.

Lourdes has student housing near the intersection and is in the process of taking the old bus yard for Sylvania Schools and turning it into an athletic center. These factors, along with increased traffic volume in the area, are what City Service Director Kevin Aller says played into the decision to revamp the area.

"Right now the students, unfortunately, kind of cross where they can," Aller said. "They are going down through some of our residential neighborhoods and things like that – not the best route for the students or for the neighborhoods."

The city will take construction bids until Jan. 29. Construction will begin this summer. Aller says traffic will not be affected by the project.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly