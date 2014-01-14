86 Perrysburg teachers to be paid based on performance - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

86 Perrysburg teachers to be paid based on performance

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

ThePerrysburg school district is among the first to radically change the way theirteachers get paid. Those who opted into the program will now be paid based onhow they perform.

Noteachers are being forced to join, but it is a more competitive option for newteachers. The starting salary in the program was raised to nearly $40,000.Officials say this will attract the most talented young minds to the district.

Districtofficials say they're pleasantly surprised by how many teachers signed up.While there are still 220 who are on the fence about it, 86 teachers decided totry it out.

"Itis such a radical change for people, and it's changing the way teachers havebeen paid for over 80 years, so to get a third of our staff is phenomenal,"said Executive Director of Operations Aura Norris.

Everyonewho has already signed up will receive a $1,500 bonus.

Atthis time, there is no plan to phase out the traditional tenured option forteachers in the district.

