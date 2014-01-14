Restaurant Ratings Report: Slime, old ham and gnats – oh my! - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Restaurant Ratings Report: Slime, old ham and gnats – oh my!

(Toledo News Now) -

Slime, old ham and gnats are just a few of the violations surfacing in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report. Where will you find them?

Twelve violations were found at the Monroe Street Diner. Inspectors found slime build-up in the ice machine, and they're recommending employees thoroughly clean the restrooms, saying there's a strong urine smell. Employees should also move their personal belongings away from food and equipment.

Los Dos Gallos racked up 13 violations. Inspectors there found raw bacon being stored above gallons of milk at the Dorr Street location, as well as raw fish thawing improperly and no paper towels.

If you're looking for ice cream pies, the Eagle's Nest Sweet Retreat awaits. The Oregon eatery is in perfect standing with the health department with zero violations.

The same can't be said of San Marco's on Hill Avenue. The restaurant had eight violations, including food items without labels and dates, uncovered food in the cooler and clean dishes being kept on a shelf next to a garbage can.

Biggby's on Markway Road in Toledo had six violations. Employees' personal items were being kept near food and utensils and the floor under the front counter was very dirty. Inspectors found 8-day-old ham that needed to be tossed, and pest control may need to be called in to take care of a gnat problem – two cans of Raid were spotted at a hand sink.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Restaurant Ratings Report: Slime, old ham and gnats – oh my!More>>

  • SLIDESHOW: Party Food Favorites

    SLIDESHOW: Party Food Favorites

    With recipes for things like "Warm Cheeseburger Dip" you know your dish will be a hit with any crowd lucky enough to be sharing with you.More >>
    With recipes for things like "Warm Cheeseburger Dip" you know your dish will be a hit with any crowd lucky enough to be sharing with you.More >>
Powered by Frankly