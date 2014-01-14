Restaurant Ratings Report: Slime, old ham and gnats – oh my!

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

Slime, old ham and gnats are just a few of the violations surfacing in this week's Restaurant Ratings Report. Where will you find them?

Twelve violations were found at the Monroe Street Diner. Inspectors found slime build-up in the ice machine, and they're recommending employees thoroughly clean the restrooms, saying there's a strong urine smell. Employees should also move their personal belongings away from food and equipment.

Los Dos Gallos racked up 13 violations. Inspectors there found raw bacon being stored above gallons of milk at the Dorr Street location, as well as raw fish thawing improperly and no paper towels.

If you're looking for ice cream pies, the Eagle's Nest Sweet Retreat awaits. The Oregon eatery is in perfect standing with the health department with zero violations.

The same can't be said of San Marco's on Hill Avenue. The restaurant had eight violations, including food items without labels and dates, uncovered food in the cooler and clean dishes being kept on a shelf next to a garbage can.

Biggby's on Markway Road in Toledo had six violations. Employees' personal items were being kept near food and utensils and the floor under the front counter was very dirty. Inspectors found 8-day-old ham that needed to be tossed, and pest control may need to be called in to take care of a gnat problem – two cans of Raid were spotted at a hand sink.

