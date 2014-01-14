GM announces vehicle to get new Toledo-built transmission - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

GM announces vehicle to get new Toledo-built transmission

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Transmissions built at GM Powertrain in Toledo can be found in many vehicles on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, including the Silverado, which was just named North American Truck of the Year. For the first time this year, GM has announced which vehicle will be getting a new transmission to be built in Toledo.

GM is shining its spotlight on the 2015 Corvette ZO6, the first vehicle to use a new eight-speed automatic transmission to be made in Toledo. GM announced years ago a $204 million investment to develop a fuel-saving transmission, and engineer Bill Goodrich says this has been four years in the making.

"We were able to package the increased torque and horsepower within the same space as the six-speed, with the addition of two additional gears for fuel economy and performance," Goodrich said. "It's a great sense of accomplishment. We're very proud, all the engineers in Pontiac, in Milford and obviously our workforce in Toledo who'll be making the product."

Vehicle production will begin in the fourth quarter of this year and will hit dealer lots in the first quarter of 2015.

"The ZO6 we amplify everything," said John Fitzpatrick with ZO6 Product Marketing. "It starts with the engine. It's the first time we've supercharged the ZO6."

