Caught on camera: 2 credit card thieves shopping at Dillard's

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo Police are looking for two women caught on camera financing their shopping spree with someone else's money.

The suspects used stolen credit card information – but the victim still has her card. Police believe they skimmed the credit card numbers off the card and transferred the information to another card with a magnetic strip. They say people will use devices called wedges, which are small enough to fit in the palm of their hand, to swipe your credit card when you're paying for a legitimate transaction. That's why police say it's important to keep your card in sight as much as possible.

"If they are doing this to one person's credit card, they are doing it for many people's credit cards," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan. "Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to catch up with this type of crime. You don't always notice it right away, and sometimes it's not until a month later when you get your statement."

The women were caught on a Dillard's security camera, shopping with the stolen card information.



Police would like to get these suspects off the streets as quickly as possible before they spend anyone else's hard-earned money. If you have any information that can help, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Mobile users, click on the "Video" button in the app to watch this story. Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.