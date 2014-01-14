Police: UT student sexually assaulted off-campus Saturday

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police are searching for a suspect after a University of Toledo student was sexually assaulted at an off-campus bar over the weekend.

Police are in the very preliminary phases of the investigation at the moment. They don't have a named suspect, but they are looking for help from anyone that may have been at Chasers on Dorr Street near Byrne on Saturday morning and may have heard or seen anything.

The assault occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to police. A student was having drinks at the bar and started talking with a young man. At some point, she says the man sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the bar.

Police at UT and with the Toledo Police Department say they hope this investigation allows people to consider how they can be safe when out having fun – on or off campus.

"Go with people you know. Look out for people that you're with," said Sgt. Joe Heffernan, of the Toledo Police Department. "If you see one of your friends maybe a little intoxicated and all of a sudden a group of guys are hanging around or whatever, do something to get that situation rectified."

If you have any information on this assault or saw or heard anything unusual at Chasers, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

