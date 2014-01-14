Carey bank robbed Tuesday morning - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Carey bank robbed Tuesday morning

CAREY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in Carey, Ohio Tuesday morning.

Police say a branch of the First Citizens National Bank was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

FBI Spokeswoman Vicki Anderson says a white man wearing a black mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt demanded money from a teller.  Anderson says he acted as though he had a gun in his pocket, although no gun was seen.

Anderson says police have a person of interest in the case.

