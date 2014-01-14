Lions hire Ravens OC Jim Cladwell as next head coach - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lions hire Ravens OC Jim Cladwell as next head coach

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -

A person familiar with the situation says the Detroit Lions have hired coach Jim Caldwell.

The person spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.  ESPN first reported the hire.

San Diego Chargers assistant and former Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt was seemingly Detroit's top choice, but he chose to take the head coaching job at Tennessee on Monday night.

The Lions ended up giving Caldwell another chance to be an NFL head coach. He helped the Indianapolis Colts play in the Super Bowl after his debut season in 2009 and was fired two years later after a 2-14 season while Peyton Manning was injured, dropping his three-year mark to 26-22.

