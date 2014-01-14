FTC shuts down medical device scam that took millions from seniors

FTC shuts down medical device scam that took millions - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

After two years of Better Business Bureau and WTOL 11 warnings, the Federal Trade Commission has finally shut down the Florida boiler room that was cheating thousands of seniors.

The crooks used robocalls to claim they were entitled to a "free" medical alert device, but the whole pitch was a fraud.

The robocall would say something like "one of your family members has already paid for this medical alert device," but would ask for a credit card to pay for delivery.

The scammers ignored the "Do Not Call" list and lied about being endorsed by the American Heart Association.

Seniors lost more than $13 million and filed 66,000 complaints in recent years.  The crooks used the company names Worldwide Information Services, The Credit Voice and 8 others

The companies' assets have been frozen and the FTC will try to return money to victims.

