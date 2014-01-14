FTC shuts down medical device scam that took millions from seniors

Juror dismissed from jury of The People vs. James Worley

James Worley found guilty in the murder and kidnapping of Sierah Joughin

Witness: 'The thought of someone coming in there and trying to steal people's kids'

Family reaction from court room as verdict comes in for James Worley

Family friends and so many more lined the court room looking for justice for Sierah Tuesday afternoon. Several of them wearing purple, her favorite color.

Not only was it difficult for those inside the courthouse, but also those living in the community. Several neighbors say they were relieved to hear the guilty verdict and have been calling for justice for Sierah from the start.

If there is just one winner and that person opts to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment, they will receive nearly $275 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the seventh largest in lottery history. (Source: WJXT via CNN)

Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.

Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.

After two years of Better Business Bureau and WTOL 11 warnings, the Federal Trade Commission has finally shut down the Florida boiler room that was cheating thousands of seniors.

The crooks used robocalls to claim they were entitled to a "free" medical alert device, but the whole pitch was a fraud.

The robocall would say something like "one of your family members has already paid for this medical alert device," but would ask for a credit card to pay for delivery.

The scammers ignored the "Do Not Call" list and lied about being endorsed by the American Heart Association.

Seniors lost more than $13 million and filed 66,000 complaints in recent years. The crooks used the company names Worldwide Information Services, The Credit Voice and 8 others

The companies' assets have been frozen and the FTC will try to return money to victims.

For more from the Better Business Bureau, visit Toledo.BBB.org.

