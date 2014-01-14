2 children hurt in New Mexico middle school shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 children hurt in New Mexico middle school shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) -

Officials in southern New Mexico say a shooting at a Roswell middle school Tuesday morning left at least two children injured and a suspect is in custody.

Brooke Linthicum of Eastern New Mexico Regional Medical Center says the two children were being treated following the shooting at Berrendo Middle School, but she had no information on the type or extent of their injuries.

Roswell police say the suspected shooter was arrested Tuesday and the school was placed on lockdown. Police say children will be bused to a nearby mall where parents can pick up them up. Word of the shooting was posted on the Roswell Police Department's Facebook page.  

"We believe there are injuries but to what extent we don't know yet," said New Mexico State Police spokesman Damyan Brown.

Roswell has been rocked by gang violence in recent years and has asked Homeland Security Investigations to step in and help.

Roswell City Councilor Savino Sanchez said he found out about the shooting after receiving a phone call. He said once news of the shooting spread throughout town, residents began to worry. "I know a lot of people are concerned," he said.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2 children hurt in New Mexico middle school shootingMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly